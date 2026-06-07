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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Prusa Research goes full spectrum in anticipation of INDX
Prusa Research has announced a new open-source ColorMix engine for both PrusaSlicer and its web-based EasyPrint slicer.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Retro gaming enthusiast attempts loading games to Sega Genesis from a vinyl record player, recording game data as sound — Mega EverDrive Pro and Pi Pico 2 board not enough to overcome limitations of the turntable
A quirky tech enthusiast attempted to load Sega Genesis console games through a vinyl record player.
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Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing A Miniature CoreXY Printer
Building the printer was simple; tuning it, less so. The combination of a Bambu-type hotend with a Bowden extruder created some complications, and the hotend initially received too little cooling. [Alex] solved the cooling issues by using a stronger fan on the hotend, redesigning the ventilation shroud, and adding two inward-blowing fans along the sides of the build volume. After correcting some issues with Z-axis stability, the Encore produced some quite good-looking parts. [Alex] is still improving and documenting some aspects of the printer, but he’s uploaded his progress so far to GitHub.
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Hackaday ☛ An Unlikely Host For An 8080 Emulator
To emulate vintage microprocessor hardware, it’s normal to find a modern host that provides alongside the number-crunching grunt, sufficient physical connections to interface with its support hardware. Thus if you were shopping around it might be reasonable to pick something with a powerful core and plenty of pins. Yet to emulate an 8080, [Ted Fried] has eschewed both of these — opting for an ATtiny85, a microcontroller deficient in both pins and processing power.
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Arduino ☛ An old 3D printer becomes a new EMI imager
EMI (electromagnetic interference) can be a real nuisance in sensitive circuits. That might be from one device affecting another, but it can also happen when a circuit on a PCB interferes with another circuit on the same PCB (or another PCB in the same device). Engineering to prevent that entirely is really difficult and it helps a lot to be able to see where the interference is, which is why element14 Presents’ Clem Mayer converted an old 3D printer into a new EMI imager.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Peppe's ghost LiDAR scanner
The maker of this LiDAR sensor thinks that its 3D-printed shell evokes a “jumbo-sized juice container or Ghostbusters gizmo”. It’s running on a Raspberry Pi 5 and happily capturing the world as a point cloud.