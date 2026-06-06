news
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers: Ladybird, RSS, Chromium, and Mozilla
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Tuan-Anh ☛ Some concerns about Ladybird's bylaws
Before we start: the full document is on Ladybird’s organization page , under Public Records. The direct link is Bylaws of the Ladybird Browser Initiative (PDF, adopted March 22, 2024) . Chris Wanstrath certified it as Secretary. If anything below sounds off, read that first and judge for yourself.
But I’m a nerd, so instead of just cheering I went through it. And yeah, the governance is way more interesting than the marketing page lets on.
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Six Colors ☛ RSS journeys: Consider the news-reading squirrel
I’m an avid combiner of RSS and a user of read-it-later services. And I read widely — tech, politics, Texas news, accessibility, and movies. I also consume as many words as possible as audio, rather than text on a screen. That’s an accessibility story I’ll get to in a bit. But even in our little Six Colors family, where RSS is mighty popular, it still means very different things to different people.
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Chromium
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PIA ☛ How to Uninstall Chromium and Deal with Hidden Viruses
Ever opened your browser and noticed Chromium installed, even though you don’t remember downloading it? You’re not alone. It often shows up out of nowhere, catches people off guard, and makes them wonder how it got there in the first place.
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Mozilla
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Will Kahn-Greene: Bleach 6.4.0 releases -- final release
What is it?
Bleach is a Python library for sanitizing and linkifying text from untrusted sources for safe usage in HTML.
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