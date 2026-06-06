Releases of GNU direvent version 5.5 and GNUtrition 0.33

GNUtrition 0.33 is now released. This marks the first release of GNUtrition since 2012, approximately 14 years ago!

This release is a complete rewrite of GNUtrition in C rather than Python 2 with a new GTK 3 interface replacing the old GTK 2 one. The Nutrient Database of Standard Reference, which stopped getting updated in 2018, was replaced with the USDA Food and Nutrition Database for Dietary Studies. With help from some test volunteers, the build and installation process was better streamlined to resolve critical issues and difficulties so that GNUtrition can be a better program overall.