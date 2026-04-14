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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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At Least 23 Days of EPO Strikes
Why does the media not deem this newsworthy?
New
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IBM Agrees With Microsoft That Slop is Just for "Entertainment" and "at Your Own Risk"
So what can IBM sell now?
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Microsoft Windows "Market Share" in USA Down to 40% According to Government Sites or 31% Overall
The world is changing, so do Americans
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 45 Out of 200: Garrett and Graveley Cases Inherently the Same, Their Legal Team Can Barely Even Distinguish (Full Timeline)
"million-dollar men"
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Gemini Links 13/04/2026: Pronouns for an LLM, Fakecoins Promotion Piggybacking Iran, "Your Face is Now a Search Query"
Links for the day
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Links 13/04/2026: Higher Costs Hurt Both Rich and Poor Country, a "Landslide Win to Oust Orban"
Links for the day
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Tens of Thousands of Days of Strike at Europe's Second-Largest Institution, Nobody in the Media Has Mentioned It
Since the "extraordinary general meeting"
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SPAM That Mentions "AI" 16 Times (in "Security" Clothing, But Selling Back Doors), a Paid Placement in The Register MS
This will doom the reputation of the publication, The Register MS
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Links 13/04/2026: Impersonating ProPublica Reporter, More Attacks on the Press (Occupation With Little and No Compensation, Only High Risk)
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 12, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, April 12, 2026
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Gemini Links 13/04/2026: Freiburg, GUIX, and Announcing Satellite Antenna (SA)
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
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