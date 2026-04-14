news
Corporate Stuff: Red Hat (IBM) and So-called 'FSFE' (GAFAM Front Group)
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Red Hat / IBM
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Red Hat Official ☛ Tackle critical vulnerabilities with the new Red Hat Lightspeed remediation workflow
We heard your requests for a faster, clearer workflow and have overhauled the experience to be simple yet operationally robust. Here is your crash course on the new, streamlined way to patch critical vulnerabilities in RHEL.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift sandboxed containers 1.12 and Red Hat build of Trustee 1.1 bring confidential computing to bare metal and AI workloads [Ed: "Confidential Containers" are not secure and not confidential; IBM Red Hat selling slop based on false promises]
A blog series on Confidential Containers
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Red Hat Official ☛ Precision over perception: Why architecture matters in benchmarking
At first glance, the number is striking. As any systems architect knows, however, the validity of a benchmark lies not in the result, but in the methodology. When we look under the hood of this study, we find a comparison that highlights a fundamental misunderstanding of scale and a missed opportunity for a true "apples-to-apples" evaluation.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software