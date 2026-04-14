Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

Waveshare recently featured the PocketTerm35-Pi5, a handheld Linux terminal based on the Raspberry Pi 5, with an integrated display, keyboard, and battery in a compact form factor. It supports command-line interaction, development workflows, and portable system access without external peripherals.

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

While not a major release in terms of new features, despite the major version number change, Linux kernel 7.0 finally promotes Rust support to stable. The “Rust experiment” has been concluded at the 2025 Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit, and Rust is here to stay.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Based on the recently released Linux 7.0 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 7.0 kernel is here to clean up blob names and requests in the IWLMLD driver and update the deblobbing of the amdgpu, adreno, TI PRUeth, air_en8811h, ath12k, TI VPE, rtw8852b, rt1320, rt5575 SPI, tas2783, and Intel catpt drivers.

Why install Linux kernel 7.0? Well, no particular reason. Install it only if it enables support for some hardware that wasn’t supported or didn’t work correctly with Ubuntu’s default kernel. You can also install Linux 7.0 if you want to enjoy some of its new features and performance improvements.

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

The World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS)+20 review process, which concluded in December 2025, reaffirmed the multistakeholder model, made the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) permanent, and set a forward-looking agenda for digital development that resonates strongly with our 2030 strategy. But what has been agreed to on paper is only the beginning. What happens next, in terms of roadmaps, measurements, and institutional reforms, will determine whether or not those commitments will transform into practical results.

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Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 14, 2026



Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

Scribus 1.6.6 also brings improvements across many import plugins, including AI, Apple Pages, CDR, CGM, CVG, Dia Shapes, EMF, FreeHand, IDML, Kivio, Legacy OODraw, Macintosh Pict, Micrografx Draw, MS Visio, ODG, PageMaker, QuarkXPress, SVG (import and export), SVM, UniConvertor, Viva Designer, WMF, WPG, Xara, Xfig, XPS, and Zoner Draw.

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