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Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes
Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.
Scribus 1.6.6 also brings improvements across many import plugins, including AI, Apple Pages, CDR, CGM, CVG, Dia Shapes, EMF, FreeHand, IDML, Kivio, Legacy OODraw, Macintosh Pict, Micrografx Draw, MS Visio, ODG, PageMaker, QuarkXPress, SVG (import and export), SVM, UniConvertor, Viva Designer, WMF, WPG, Xara, Xfig, XPS, and Zoner Draw.