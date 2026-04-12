I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setupGNOME OS revealed what Linux is actually becoming

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2026



Quoting: GNOME OS revealed what Linux is actually becoming —

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I didn’t install GNOME OS because I thought it would replace my current setup. I installed it because something about it felt … intentional. Almost suspiciously so. GNOME has been quietly tightening its vision for years, and GNOME OS is where that vision stops being a suggestion and starts being the whole point. This isn’t a distro in the way most Linux users think about distros. It’s closer to a statement. Once you boot into it, you realize pretty quickly that it’s not trying to compete with your current system. It’s trying to redefine what a Linux system even is.