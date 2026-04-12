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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2026



Quoting: I stopped using top in Linux once I discovered this better terminal tool —

You typically inherit the top command when you start using Linux. It's not something you consciously choose, but it works and is often your go-to when a process maxes out your CPU. One problem you may have is that top is usually a wall of numbers that you may not have time to interpret, especially if you're under pressure.

Btop does this much better. It helped me observe problems as they happened in real time, lining up CPU spikes, disk activity, and processes in one view. I completely stopped relying on the top command.