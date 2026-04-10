GstPipelineStudio is a graphical tool for building, visualising, and debugging multimedia pipelines using the GStreamer framework.

It provides a user-friendly GTK-based interface that allows users to construct pipelines by adding and linking elements, making it easier to experiment with media processing workflows without relying solely on command-line tools. The application is suitable for both beginners exploring GStreamer and advanced users needing to design and troubleshoot complex pipelines.

This is free and open source software.