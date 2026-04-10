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Free and Open Source Software
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GstPipelineStudio - build, visualise, and debug multimedia pipelines using the GStreamer framework - LinuxLinks
GstPipelineStudio is a graphical tool for building, visualising, and debugging multimedia pipelines using the GStreamer framework.
It provides a user-friendly GTK-based interface that allows users to construct pipelines by adding and linking elements, making it easier to experiment with media processing workflows without relying solely on command-line tools. The application is suitable for both beginners exploring GStreamer and advanced users needing to design and troubleshoot complex pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
s3cmd - manage objects in Amazon S3 storage - LinuxLinks
s3cmd is a mature command-line client for managing data stored in Amazon S3 and other S3-compatible object storage services.
Written in Python, it’s aimed at administrators and power users who need a dependable shell tool for automated storage tasks, cron jobs, and scripted cloud workflows.
This is free and open source software.
cal - the console calendar generator - LinuxLinks
cal is a Java-based command line calendar generator for Linux and other systems. It helps terminal users display clean, readable calendars directly from the console, making it a practical choice for anyone searching for a terminal calendar app, console calendar generator, or command line holiday calendar tool.
This is free and open source software.
SafeScript - code snippet manager - LinuxLinks
SafeScript is a desktop code snippet manager for Linux built with Qt6.
It gives developers a dedicated place to store and organize reusable code fragments in a local SQLite database, helping keep snippets accessible in a focused native application instead of scattered across text files.
This is free and open source software.
MinIO Client - work with object storage - LinuxLinks
MinIO Client, usually invoked as mc, is a command-line utility for working with object storage from a Unix-style shell.
It’s designed for MinIO deployments but also works with Amazon S3 and other S3-compatible services, giving you a consistent way to move data, inspect objects, compare buckets, and automate storage administration alongside local filesystem operations.
This is free and open source software.