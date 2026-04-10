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Framework is teasing a lot of Linux for its April 21st event
Quoting: Framework is teasing a lot of Linux for its April 21st event | The Verge —
Modular PC maker Framework is hosting a “Next Gen” event on April 21st at 1:30PM ET, and it looks like it might have something to do with Linux. Alongside a newsletter announcing the event, Framework posted a video on Thursday titled “Follow the white penguin.” It features a few clear references to Linux, including the iconic penguin, the “I use Arch btw” meme, and a shot cycling through several Linux distro logos, including Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, CachyOS, and Bazzite.
It also said its products are available in four new countries (New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and Singapore), although it suggested holding off on orders until people see what’s announced later this month.