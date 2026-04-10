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Tighter KDE Connect Integration
Quoting: Tighter KDE Connect Integration – Kai Uwe's Blog —
In my opinion, KDE Connect is one of the finest pieces of software KDE has ever produced. It lets you easily pair your devices and makes them work together. Copy some text on your computer, paste it on your phone. A call comes in and the video you’re watching in your browser pauses. How cool is that? For the past couple of weeks I’ve been working on even tighter integration between KDE Connect and the Plasma desktop.