Microsoft Attack Dogs/Operatives Try to Put the Operators of Techrights and of Tux Machines in Prison
We are exposing serious corruption every week and maintain 100% source/leaker/whistleblower protection record after 20 years
Yesterday we published post/page #14684 in "New Techrights", 42 days after this year's first (#13769). That's 915 new ones in 42 days or almost 22 per day, on average (it would be 7952 for the whole year or 365 days at this pace). That's in spite of me writing many more original articles in the sister site. Not everyone is happy about this. The hired guns of the Microsofters, who admit third parties pay for their litigation against me and against my wife, are trying to put me in prison, as noted in:
- Matthew J. Garrett Has Just Sent a Threat to Put My Wife and I in Prison Because His Own Spouse Says He's a Rapist
- Threats From 'Former' Red Hat (Now IBM) Staff While IBM's Likely Accounting Fraud Attracts Public Scrutiny
- Put Criminals in Prison, Not People Who Report the Crimes
I cannot stress strongly enough how absurd this is. Thankfully we have NGOs and politicians involved.
The hired guns in London are eager to turn the UK into another China. On behalf of despicable Americans and against the locals. █
Image source: The Torture of the Man by the Dog