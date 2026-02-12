news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 12, 2026



Quoting: I automated my most annoying daily Linux tasks and saved hours every week —

One afternoon, I ran history | tail -n 50 out of idle curiosity. I was not debugging anything. I was not optimizing. I was procrastinating productively, which is a Linux tradition.

What came back was not work. It was a loop. cd into the same directories. ls to confirm what I already knew. cp and mv used in the same patterns every single day. The terminal was not judging me, but it was absolutely keeping receipts.

That output made something uncomfortably obvious. I was not being disciplined. I was compensating. Repeating tiny actions over and over because each one was small enough to ignore. Together, they formed a daily tax on my attention that I had never formally agreed to pay. That was the moment I stopped thinking about productivity and started thinking about friction.