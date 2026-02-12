news
Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Is Now Available for Download Powered by Linux Kernel 6.17
Coming six months after Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release is here as an up-to-date installation media, which includes all the latest software updates and security patches, for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.
Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS is powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and the Mesa 25.2 graphics stack from the newer Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) release. Both Ubuntu 24.04 and Ubuntu 24.04.1 shipped with Linux 6.8, Ubuntu 24.04.2 shipped with Linux 6.11, and Ubuntu 24.04.3 shipped with Linux 6.14, so the newer kernel should support more hardware, while the newer Mesa graphics stack should boost gaming.