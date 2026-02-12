GNU/Linux and Standards-Related Leftovers

What’s more, GoDaddy’s own “usTLD Locality Domain Name Registration Terms & Conditions” document expressly incorporates “those policies in RFC 1480 applicable to .us domain name registrants”—the document that allows me to register within the portland.or.us zone by right. Nothing in either of these documents, nor in any of their linked and incorporated documents, gives the City of Portland any authority whatsoever over the portland.or.us zone.

In all my searching both in 2023 and again in late 2025/early 2026, I’ve been unable to find any indication anywhere that fourth-level registrations within portland.or.us now require the approval of the City of Portland, an authority not granted the city by RFC-1480. As noted above, neither have I been able to get GoDaddy to provide me with documentation of this supposed authority superseding that of RFC-1480.