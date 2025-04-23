news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2025



Quoting: CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT —

Less than a month after its previous March release, which introduced the Limine bootloader and broad hardware support, powered by the latest Linux kernel 6.14, the Arch-based, gamers-focused CachyOS has rolled out its third update of 2025.

Announced as a “Fix‑Up” release, it patches a recurring module crash encountered on certain ASUS laptops. Moreover, the Limine bootloader integration has been streamlined: the new mkinitcpio-limine-hook is automatically installed, ensuring that users no longer need to craft boot entries by hand.