CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT
Less than a month after its previous March release, which introduced the Limine bootloader and broad hardware support, powered by the latest Linux kernel 6.14, the Arch-based, gamers-focused CachyOS has rolled out its third update of 2025.
Announced as a “Fix‑Up” release, it patches a recurring module crash encountered on certain ASUS laptops. Moreover, the Limine bootloader integration has been streamlined: the new mkinitcpio-limine-hook is automatically installed, ensuring that users no longer need to craft boot entries by hand.
Additionally, this release now includes the OCCT tool, which enables the ISO to be used as an isolated stress testing environment.
Additionally, this release now includes the OCCT tool, which enables the ISO to be used as an isolated stress testing environment. We’d like to thank @kaitokariheddo for this excellent suggestion! Our thanks also go out to the OCCT Developers for their effective collaboration in getting OCCT correctly packaged and running on CachyOS.