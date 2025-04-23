These Manjaro KDE keyboard shortcuts may help give your productivity a boost

news

Apart from writing articles for Notebookcheck, I'm also a cybersecurity analyst, and my go-to Linux distribution is Manjaro.

My work involves constant research, writing, and testing—often with a dozen applications open simultaneously.

Over time, I've realized that the difference between a good workflow and a great one often comes down to how well you use keyboard shortcuts. They're the hidden levers that turn repetitive tasks into quick, almost thoughtless actions.

I've compiled a list of the most impactful shortcuts that save me hours every week. Some are obvious, others you might not have discovered yet, but all will make your daily computing smoother.

Before diving into the shortcuts, I need to point out that in Manjaro, the “Meta" key, is equivalent to the Windows key on most keyboards (also called the Super key in many Linux distributions). This key plays a central role in many of the shortcuts discussed below.​