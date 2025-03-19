GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The latest version of the ever-evolving desktop environment will ship out-of-the-box in several upcoming Linux distros releases, including Fedora 42 and Ubuntu 25.04, whilst users of rolling release distros may get it sooner.

GNOME 48 is the the sort of update users of propriety OSes long for: it’s not screaming for attention with pointless gimmicks, but focused on improving users’ daily workflow with conscientious, considered changes.

In this release that range from new digital wellbeing tools (which aren’t patronising), power efficiency options, and an antidote to attention-atrophy by bringing order to notifications.

GNOME 48 has plenty to offer new and seasoned users alike, and in this post I run-through the best features and changes within.