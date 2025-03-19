news
GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of GNOME 48 include dynamic triple buffering to boost the performance on low-end GPUs, such as Intel integrated graphics or Raspberry Pi computers, Wayland color management protocol support, new Adwaita fonts, HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, and a new Wellbeing feature with screen time tracking.
GNOME 48 also introduces a new GNOME Display Control (gdctl) utility to view the active monitor configuration and set new monitor configuration using command line arguments, implements a11y keyboard monitoring support, adds output luminance settings, and centers new windows by default.
OMG Ubuntu:
-
GNOME 48 Released with Major New Features - OMG! Ubuntu
The latest version of the ever-evolving desktop environment will ship out-of-the-box in several upcoming Linux distros releases, including Fedora 42 and Ubuntu 25.04, whilst users of rolling release distros may get it sooner.
GNOME 48 is the the sort of update users of propriety OSes long for: it’s not screaming for attention with pointless gimmicks, but focused on improving users’ daily workflow with conscientious, considered changes.
In this release that range from new digital wellbeing tools (which aren’t patronising), power efficiency options, and an antidote to attention-atrophy by bringing order to notifications.
GNOME 48 has plenty to offer new and seasoned users alike, and in this post I run-through the best features and changes within.
Linuxiac:
-
GNOME 48 Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New
Six months after the launch of version 47, GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” was released today and is now available for anyone interested in trying it. Like the recent versions, it doesn’t introduce earth-shattering changes but offers some novel features as well as performance and usability improvements.
A major highlight in GNOME 48 is the introduction of notification stacking, which groups alerts from a single application into tidy stacks. Users can expand or collapse each stack, making it easier to sift through notifications without getting overwhelmed.
On the performance side, the standout feature is the dynamic triple buffering framework, which boosts the concurrency capabilities of Mutter, GNOME’s display manager. This translates into fewer skipped frames and smoother animations, which in turn results in a smoother user experience.
LWN:
-
GNOME 48 released
GNOME 48 ("Bengaluru") has been released. As usual, this release includes a number of new features and enhancements including support for shortcuts in the Orca screen reader on Wayland, new fonts, addition of image editing to Image Viewer, and more.GNOME 48 includes a number of notable performance improvements. The most significant of these is the introduction of dynamic triple buffering. This change has undergone significant review and testing over a period of five years and improves the perceived smoothness of changes on screen, with fewer skipped frames and more fluid animations. This has been achieved by enhancing the concurrency capabilities of Mutter, the GNOME display manager, and is particularly effective at handling sudden bursts of activity.
The GNOME 48 release also adds new applications to the GNOME Circle collection, such as Drum Machine and the Iotas note-taking application. See "What's new for developers" a rundown of improvements for developers in GNOME 48.
More official:
-
GNOME Foundation News: Introducing GNOME 48
The GNOME Project is proud to announce the release of GNOME 48, ‘Bengaluru’.
GNOME 48 brings several exciting updates, including improved notification stacking for a cleaner experience, better performance with dynamic triple buffering, and the introduction of new fonts like Adwaita Sans & Mono. The release also includes Decibels, a minimalist audio player, new digital well-being features, battery health preservation with an 80% charge limit, and HDR support for compatible displays.
For a detailed breakdown, visit the GNOME 48 Release Notes.
UbuntuHandbook:
-
GNOME 48 Released! To be Default in Ubuntu 25.04 | Fedora 42 | UbuntuHandbook
GNOME Desktop 48 was officially released on Wednesday! The developer team announced it in GNOME website:
The GNOME project is excited to introduce GNOME 48, a fresh release shaped by six months of hard work from our amazing community. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this happen!
GNOME 48, code-name “Bengaluru”, will be the default desktop environment for upcoming Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora Workstation 42, and optional for Arch and Manjaro etc. Linux Distributions.
The new desktop release introduced new monospace font, named Adwaita Sans and Adwaita Mono. They are customized version of the popular Inter typeface by Rasmus Andersson, and custom build of the Iosevka typeface family.
How-To Geek:
-
GNOME 48 Has Arrived With New and Improved Desktop Apps
The team behind the GNOME desktop environment has released GNOME 48, sporting the code name "Bengaluru." It brings several new features, including more efficient notifications and a new audio player.
Maybe the most interesting addition for Bengaluru is a "Digital Wellbeing" dashboard in the GNOME settings menu. Reminiscent of the Screen Time app on macOS and iPhone, Digital Wellbeing can show your screen time and give you controls for enforcing time limits, enabling grayscale, and scheduling reminder notifications to give your eyes a break or move your body.
Speaking of notifications, the notification experience on GNOME has been optimized with the introduction of notification "stacking." You'll be familiar with this if you've noticed your phone or computer grouping notifications from the same app together in an expandable panel instead of showing all your notifications in a mixed list. They're still chronological on GNOME, but grouped in a panel you can expand and contract while you read them.
GoL:
-
GNOME 48 released with Notification Stacking, Performance Improvements and initial HDR support
GNOME 48 is a big new release including multiple major enhancements to one of the most-used desktop environments on Linux. There's some big stuff in this one!
Tux Digital:
-
GNOME 48 just launched with Performance Boosts, Battery Health Features & Digital Wellbeing!
GNOME 48 is here, bringing new features, performance improvements, and quality-of-life updates to the desktop.
Neowin:
-
GNOME 48 arrives with tons of new features including new fonts
GNOME 48 is now stable after six months of development. It comes with lots of new features including the first font refresh in 14 years.
Michael Catanzaro's Blog:
-
GNOME 48 Core Apps Update – Michael Catanzaro's Blog
It has been a year and a half since my previous GNOME core apps update. Last time, for GNOME 45, GNOME Photos was removed from GNOME core without replacement, and Loupe and Snapshot (user-facing names: Image Viewer and Camera) entered, replacing Eye of GNOME and Cheese, respectively. There were no core app changes in GNOME 46 or 47.
-
#192 Forty-eight! · This Week in GNOME
This new major release of GNOME is full of exciting changes, including notification stacking, performance improvements, an enhanced image viewer, a new interface font, new digital wellbeing settings, a new audio player, HDR support, and much more! See the GNOME 48 release notes and developer notes for more information.
Readers who have been following this site will already be aware of some of the new features. If you’d like to follow the development of GNOME 49 (Fall 2025), keep an eye on this page - we’ll be posting exciting news every week!
Tux Digital:
-
GNOME 48 is HERE with Performance Boosts, Battery Health Features & Digital Wellbeing!
GNOME 48 is here, bringing new features, performance improvements, and quality-of-life updates to the desktop. From notification stacking and digital wellbeing tools to HDR support and a new audio player, this release packs a lot of great enhancements. Here’s what’s new in GNOME 48! Support the channel Become a Patron = tuxdigital.com/membershipStore = tuxdigital.com/store Links: […]
The Register:
-
GNOME 48 brings performance boosts, new fonts
This release brings improved support both for high and low-end display tech, a new media player, revamped notifications handling, and more. It should run faster and more smoothly even on low-end computers and on low-powered GPUs, and use less memory while doing it. The Orca screenreader works better in the default Wayland session, and GNOME's global default theme, Adwaita, now has new default fonts.