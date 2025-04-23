Other Sites
One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.
The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.
Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.
Android Leftovers
- QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New
- The open-source QEMU 10.0 machine emulator and virtualization software has been released as a major update that brings many new features and various improvements for next-generation emulation.
- GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The GNOME Project released today GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
- Wine 10.6
- Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More
- TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
- TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication
- Android Leftovers
- This tiny wireless Android Auto adapter hides in your car’s USB port
- These Manjaro KDE keyboard shortcuts may help give your productivity a boost
- Apart from writing articles for Notebookcheck, I'm also a cybersecurity analyst, and my go-to Linux distribution is Manjaro
- Steam Linux Support
- Steam will officially stop supporting Linux distributions with a version of glibc older than 2.31
- CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT
- Arch-based CachyOS's April 2025 update fixes kernel issues
- 18 essential commands for new Linux users
- Useful commands for Linux beginners can help you get comfortable on the command line
- 13 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
- Just installed Ubuntu 25.04? Here are some neat tips for you
- Enable ESM in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Continue Getting Updates
- Time is nearly up on support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, with standard software, bug fix and security updates coming to an end on May 29, 2025
- 2025 FOSDEM: Don't let your motivation go, save time with kworkflow
- During FOSDEM 2025 I had the opportunity to present about kworkflow in the kernel devroom
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- Games: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, Civilization VII 1.2, LOOTPLOT, and More
- 9 stories from GamingOnLinux
- With Android 16, the Linux terminal gets all the space it needs
- The latest Android 16 beta lets Pixel phone users allocate as much storage for the Linux terminal as needed
- NethSecurity is a Linux firewall based on OpenWrt, a distribution
- NethSecurity is an Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution that provides a comprehensive suite of security features, including firewall
- OpenWrt – Linux distribution targeting embedded devices
- The OpenWrt Project is a Linux operating system targeting embedded devices
- New to Linux? Don't try these 7 distros (yet)
- Here's my shortlist of Linux distributions you should avoid until you have plenty of experience under your belt
- My 5 go-to Linux commands for troubleshooting - and how I use them
- Having issues in Linux? These commands can help you get to the bottom of them
- Red Hat/RHEL and Oracle Leftovers
- Today in Techrights
- OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition
- Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
- PostgreSQL: Pigsty, Ora2Pg, and SynchDB
- Servers, Containers, and Linux
- Continuing with Fedora and RISC-V images for Fedora GNU/Linux 42
- Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and Open Source Initiative Scandals
- today's howtos
- Sloppy 'Journalism' for Openwashing and Slop
- Databases: DBIx and Postgres Miscellany (oid2bytea, PgBouncer, AgensGraph)
- Programming Leftovers
- Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
- MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support
- MySQL 9.3 introduces logical user account dumps, improved JavaScript support
- Android Leftovers
- Why I still don’t fully trust Android’s spam call detection
- Open Hardware/Modding and Mobile Stories (Linux Focus)
- Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes
- Chimera Linux's updated ISO images come with Limine bootloader adoption
- Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports
- The Banana Pi BPI-RV2 runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10
- Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma
- I have experienced a recent weird issue on KDE Plasma 6.3 where the screen brightness controls disappear in the Brightness and Color applet in the system tray
- K4DirStat is based on KDirStat, an abandoned graphical disk usage utility for KDE 3
- The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu
- AppImages have come a long way in recent years
- Today in Techrights
- Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
- New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
- 5 amazing Linux distros that are better than Windows, but you should avoid them as a beginner
- Linux distributions have been notorious for their steep learning curves for decades
- Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available
- It has been some time since we shared an experimental version of Manjaro Immutable
- So Long, ArcoLinux
- The ArcoLinux distribution is the latest Linux distribution to shut down
- If you're ready to pull the plug on Windows, I found an ideal Linux distro for new users
- SDesk is an open-source alternative to Windows with a lightweight and familiar look
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Miss old-school Linux? This distro will take you back to the early 2000s
- This Linux distro is a nostalgic treat
- These 6 lightweight Linux apps let older PCs run blazing fast
- Migrating your aging Windows 10 computer to Linux
- Social Control Networks Were Always About Social Control By Centralisation (Concentration of Power Over Public Opinion) [original]
- Two years ago we quit Twitter and other such sites (like Mastodon, Diaspora etc.); it was a good decision and we probably ought to have done so even sooner.
- Graphics improvements in WebKitGTK and WPEWebKit after the switch to Skia
- In my previous post, when I introduced the switch to Skia for 2D rendering
- The Fedora Project history and family tree
- The Fedora Project has become known for Linux innovation
- today's howtos
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More
- Latest Development Updates From EasyOS
- today's howtos
- Linux 6.15-rc3 Released
- An Election Under a Shadow of Doubt
- Even before the first ballot was cast, a movement for change was taking shape
- Android Leftovers
- 5 underrated Android features you're probably not using
- Review: Fedora 42
- The Fedora project announced the release of Fedora 42 last week
- Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems
- Fastfetch 2.41 system information tool adds Intel dGPU temperature support on Linux
- Free and Open Source Software
- Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution
- Zentyal Server is a unified network server that offers easy and efficient computer network administration for small and medium-size businesses
- How I use Kate Editor
- I love the Kate Text editor. I use it for pretty much all the programming projects I do
- One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP
- This report for the Bug Squashing Party we held in Montreal on March 28-29th is very late ...
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles