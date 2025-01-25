posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: KDE: Snaps bug fixes and Kubuntu: Noble updates – Scarlett Gately Moore —

Fixed a major crash bug in our apps that use webengine, I also went ahead and updated these to core24 https://bugs.launchpad.net/snapd/+bug/2095418 andhttps://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=498663

Fixed okular Can’t import certificates to digitally sign in Okular https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=498558 Can’t open files https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=421987 and https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=415711

Skanpage won’t launch https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=493847 in –edge please help test.

Ghostwriter https://bugs.kde.org/show_bug.cgi?id=481258