K Desktop Environment/KDE/Qt Leftovers
KDE ☛ KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Release
Plasma 6.3 Beta 2 has been released for testing.
Some improvements since Plasma 6.3 Beta 1: [...]
Qt ☛ Top Contributors of 2024
2024 was another outstanding year for Qt, filled with exciting milestones and achievements! Highlights of the year include the Qt 6.7 and Qt 6.8 releases, Qt Creator 15 release, and the Qt Contributor Summit.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 15.0.1 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 15.0.1!
Qt ☛ RectangularShadow: Fast rectangle shadows in Qt 6.9
There will be plenty of nice additions and improvements available in Qt 6.9, due to be released in about 2 months. One of them is the new RectangularShadow Qt Quick element in the Quick.Effects module.
Ruqola 2.4.1
Ruqola 2.4.1 is a feature and bugfix release of the Rocket.chat messenger app.