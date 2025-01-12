Amarok 3.2.1 released and Skrooge 25.1.0 released
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.2.1, the first bugfix release for Amarok 3.2 "Punkadiddle"!
3.2.1 features fixes for some small UI bugs, improvements for file transfers to MTP devices, and some compilation fixes for different combinations of Qt6 versions and compilers, enabling easier testing of Qt6 builds. Additionally, it is now theoretically possible to enable last.fm and gpodder.net support in a Qt6 build. However, this requires Qt6 support in liblastfm and libmygpo-qt; a functionality that is not yet included in the most recent released versions of the libraries.
Skrooge 25.1.0 released - Skrooge
The Skrooge Team announces the release 25.1.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks.
This is the first version for Kf6/Qt6.