Programming Leftovers
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ The long way towards resilience - Part 7
In the previous post, we discussed what it means to also prepare for surprises, the realizations needed to guide us to the next plateau, including the probably biggest obstacle in our way: efficiency obsession.
In this post, we will discuss what we find at the third plateau, the high-plateau of basic resilience.
[Old] Shae Ericsson ☛ How to run Haskell source files like shell scripts
As long as you have the GHC compiler installed, this is the easy way that doesn’t let you specify package dependencies.
#!/usr/bin/env runhaskell main = print "Hello World!"
Python
SJVN ☛ Popular Python AI library Ultralytics compromised with a crypto miner
I am getting sick and tired of Python Package Index (PyPI) being used as a malware pipeline. In the latest supply-chain violation, the popular AI/computer vision library Ultralytics, known for its YOLO (You Only Look Once) object detection model, fell victim to a sophisticated supply-chain attack. 1
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Reasons to Learn Python (Even If You Don't Want to Be a Developer)
If you've considered learning Python but didn't follow because you weren't planning to get into development, then it's time to rethink. Python has diverse applications, fun experiments to personal use cases. Here are all the reasons to start learning today.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Simon Willison ☛ 3 shell scripts to improve your writing, or "My Ph.D. advisor rewrote himself in bash."
"Lexical illusions" here refers to the thing where you accidentally repeat a word word twice without realizing, which is particularly hard to spot if the repetition spans a line break.
Matt shares Bash scripts that he added to a LaTeX build system to identify these problems.
Java
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Why Go Should Sometimes Be a No-Go
As I will be switching clients next year, I will also be switching programming languages, from Go back to Java. Truth to be told, I’m relieved because of it. The biggest challenges faced were most definitely not related to the choice of programming languages, but after cursing and fighting with Go’s mechanics and philosophy for years, I’m ready to throw in the towel. Depending on the type of software you’re developing, that is. Sometimes, Go should be a No-Go.
