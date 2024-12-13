today's howtos
Josef Strzibny: How to use a remote build server with Kamal
How and when to create an external build server for your Kamal deploys?
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmon on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the ever-evolving landscape of GNU/Linux system administration, having robust monitoring tools at your disposal is crucial. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the latest long-term support release, demands efficient system monitoring for optimal performance. Enter Nmon, short for Nigel’s Performance Monitor, a powerful utility that provides real-time insights into your system’s vital statistics.
ID Root ☛ Generate OTP using Python
In today’s digital landscape, security is paramount. One-Time Passwords (OTPs) have become a crucial component in safeguarding user accounts and sensitive information. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of generating OTPs using Python, covering everything from basic concepts to advanced implementations and real-world applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GoAccess on AlmaLinux 9
GoAccess is an open-source, real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer that runs in a terminal or through a web browser. It provides fast and valuable HTTP statistics for system administrators who need a visual representation of their web server statistics.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Kafka on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Kafka on AlmaLinux 9. Apache Kafka is a distributed streaming platform that allows you to build real-time data pipelines and streaming applications. It’s designed to handle high-throughput, fault-tolerant, and scalable data streams, making it an excellent choice for modern data architectures.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prospect Mail on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Prospect Mail on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. For users of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, finding a reliable email client that integrates seamlessly with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft services can be challenging. Enter Prospect Mail, an unofficial Outlook client designed specifically for GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ Desktop Notification with Python
In today’s fast-paced digital world, staying updated is crucial. Desktop notifications serve as a powerful tool to keep users informed about important events, reminders, and alerts without interrupting their workflow. This article will guide you through the process of creating desktop notifications using Python, a versatile programming language known for its simplicity and effectiveness.
ID Root ☛ Email Slicer Using Python
Email communication is a cornerstone of modern digital interaction, serving both personal and professional needs. With the increasing volume of emails exchanged daily, the ability to manipulate and extract information from email addresses becomes essential. One practical application of this skill is creating an “Email Slicer” using Python.
How to install and Use Screen tool on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky
GNU Screen on GNU/Linux is a terminal multiplexer tool that allows users to manage multiple terminal sessions using a single window. Therefore, it has become quite helpful for GNU/Linux system administrators who manage long-running processes because the Screen allows users to detach and reattach sessions without interrupting the running tasks.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-08 [Older] How to install the Opera Browser on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-08 [Older] How to install Ren'Py 8.2.3 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-06 [Older] How to install Firestorm Viewer - Second Life on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-05 [Older] How to install Algodoo on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-05 [Older] How to install Pinta on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-04 [Older] How to install Natron on Deepin 23
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-12-04 [Older] How to install Synfig Studio on a Chromebook