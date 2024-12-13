Security and Windows TCO
SANS ☛ 2024-12-04 [Older] Data Analysis: The Unsung Hero of Cybersecurity Expertise [Guest Diary], (Wed, Dec 4th)
CISA ☛ 2024-12-05 [Older] Cisco Releases Security Updates for NX-OS Software
CISA ☛ 2024-12-05 [Older] ASD’s ACSC, CISA, and US and International Partners Release Guidance on Choosing Secure and Verifiable Technologies
CISA ☛ 2024-12-05 [Older] CISA Releases Two Industrial Control Systems Advisories
CISA ☛ 2024-12-05 [Older] AutomationDirect C-More EA9 Programming Software
CISA ☛ 2024-12-05 [Older] Planet Technology Planet WGS-804HPT
CISA ☛ 2024-12-04 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
CISA ☛ 2024-12-04 [Older] CISA Releases New Public Version of CDM Data Model Document
Cyble Inc ☛ Krispy Kreme Cyberattack Disrupts Operations & Online Orders
Krispy Kreme disclosed a cyberattack impacting its operations, most notably disrupting online ordering services in parts of the United States.
The Krispy Kreme cyberattack was announced in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which revealed that the incident had caused “certain operational disruptions.” While Krispy Kreme shops continue to operate globally, with in-person orders unaffected, online services have faced significant challenges as a result of the Krispy Kreme cyberattack.
Bitdefender ☛ Krispy Kreme suffers [breach] attack
At the time of writing there has been no confirmation from Krispy Kreme as to whether any information associated with its customers, including those who have made online orders in the past, might have fallen into the hands of cybercriminals.
