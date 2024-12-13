Security and Windows TCO

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 introduces Valkey (v7.2) as a replacement for Redis, drops XOrg Server support as Wayland is now used as the default display stack with Xwayland as a compatibility layer for running legacy X11 apps, and GNOME 47 “Denver” as the default desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks 6.9 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like the ability to convert to and from the CFP franc currency in KRunner-powered searches, a distinct Breeze icon for the Shortcuts page in System Settings, an improved Breeze icon on password dialogs, and a new symbolic icon for Wine.

Highlights of KDE Gear 24.12 include accessibility and usability improvements for the Dolphin file manager with a revamped main view to work with screen readers, more natural sorting of files, and improved keyboard navigation. Dolphin now also features an overhauled Checksum and Permissions tab in the Properties dialog, and a mobile-optimized interface for Plasma Mobile.

Coming almost three months after Proton 9.0-3, the Proton 9.0-4 release is to add support for even more Windows games, including Total War: SHOGUN 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Welcome to Dustown, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, ScarQuest, and Hard Chip Demo.

Linux Mint 22.1 is codenamed “Xia” and it’s planned for release near the Christmas 2024 holidays. The beta version is here to give us an early glimpse at the new features and improvements baked by the Linux Mint team into their popular Ubuntu-based distribution.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS (built with Clang), OpenMandriva Lx 24.12 is here four and a half months after OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 to switch to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, namely KDE Plasma 6.2.4, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 24.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.8 software suites.