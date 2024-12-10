posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



Quoting: MiniOS 4.0: Sleek Visual Updates and Streamlined Functionality —

About the new release, visual changes in MiniOS 4.0 are immediately noticeable. The bootloader splash screen has been redesigned, offering a sleek and modern introduction to the system. Desktop customization has also been boosted with new wallpapers, including a novel YouTube video splash screen option.

These updates complement a revamped icon theme, now branded as elementary-minios. The redesigned icons ensure visual consistency across the system, addressing rendering issues in older distributions and providing localized support in various languages.