Free and Open Source Software
-
DUDE - GUI utility for finding duplicated files - LinuxLinks
DUDE writes log files, configuration and cache files in runtime. Default location for these files is dude.data folder, created next to the dude executable file. If there are no write access rights to such folder, platform-specific folders are used for cache, settings and logs (provided by appdirs module). You can use –appdirs command line switch to force that behavior even when dude.data is accessible.
This is free and open source software.
dyff - diff tool for YAML files - LinuxLinks
Similar to the standard diff tool, it follows the principle of describing the change by going from the from input file to the target to input file.
Input files can be local files (filesystem path), remote files (URI), or the standard input stream (using -).
All orders of keys in hashes are preserved during processing and output to the terminal, most notably in the sub-commands to convert YAML to JSON and vice versa.
This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Seafile - file syncing and sharing - LinuxLinks
Seafile is a cloud storage system with privacy protection and teamwork features. Collections of files are called libraries. Each library can be synced separately. A library can also be encrypted with a user chosen password.
Seafile also allows users to create groups and easily sharing files into groups.
This is free and open source software.