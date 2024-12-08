Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

How To Install Scribus on Ubuntu 24.04

Scribus is the Desktop Publishing Program (DTP) of free/libre open source software world and is available for GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS. As a DTP, Scribus can be used for page layout design for printing press as well as digital press to produce works such as book, newspaper, magazine, flyer and anything consisted of text typesetting and CMYK colors. Scribus is one of the greatest program to create PDF documents. Scribus is also great to work together with GIMP and Inkscape. Scribus is available on Ubuntu 24.04 from the official repository. Now let's show you how to install it and you can start learning right away by tutorials available at the end. Happy typesetting!

9to5Linux

GNOME 47.2 Officially Released with Various Bug Fixes and Improvements

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 47.1, the GNOME 47.2 update is here to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight Quick Settings toggle, avoid CPU stalls on secondary NVIDIA GPUs with directly attached monitors, prefer GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, ensure frame events are sent for cursor surfaces, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for KMS threads.

OBS Studio 31.0 Released with NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.0 include NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur, preview scrollbars, v210 format support for AJA device capture, Amazon IVS service integration, QSV AV1 screen content coding, and support for first-party YouTube Chat features.

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 Released with Simplified and Smoother Upgrades

openSUSE Leap Micro 6.1 is here two months after openSUSE Leap Micro 6.0 and promises to continue the alignment with the upstream SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro releases in an attempt to ensure robust container and virtual machine hosting capabilities for all users.

NVK Open-Source Driver for NVIDIA GPUs Reaches Vulkan 1.4 Conformance

Collabora’s NVK was the first open-source Vulkan driver graphics driver for NVIDIA hardware that has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. Khronos announced earlier this week the release of the Vulkan 1.4 specification and Collabora was quick to offer day-zero Vulkan 1.4 conformance for NVK.

Fwupd 2.0.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Power Quirk for Framework Laptops

Coming a week and a half after the fwupd 2.0.2 release, fwupd 2.0.3 is here to introduce a power quirk for Framework systems where the EC reports as discharging when the battery is at 100%, speed up the writing of firmware updates on the new Dell dock, as well as to add support for upgrading the firmware on the Primax Ryder mouse.

LinuxGizmos.com

MaixCAM-Pro: High-Performance AI Platform with RISC-V Processor, 5MP Camera Support and WiFi6

The MaixCAM-Pro is a hardware platform for developing and deploying AI vision and IoT applications. It supports rapid prototyping and implementation, offering powerful processing, integrated peripherals, and a versatile software ecosystem for both hobbyists and experienced users.

Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.

