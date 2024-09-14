posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 14, 2024,





Quoting: Ubuntu 24.10 Fixes a Pesky File Picker Paper-Cut - OMG! Ubuntu —

Feeling deja-vu?

GNOME 44 (shipped in Ubuntu 23.04) included a thumbnail grid in the GTK file picker to make it quicker and easier to select the right files to upload, or open in an app, and so on. A feature long overdue, resolving a “bug” which had been open for 20 years!

Only, there is a bit of a problem with how it works — some of you may have noticed.

See, the GTK file chooser often only shows existing file thumbnails, i.e., ones already generated through the Nautilus file manager, a process that happens whenever you open/reload a folder with new files in.

The GTK file picker itself does not generate file thumbnails.