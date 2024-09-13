Entrapment and Openwashing Leftovers
Entrapment
Docker Inc. Hikes Subscription Pricing in Return for Providing Increased Tool Access [Ed: It is in effect a priorietary trap]
Docker, Inc. today streamlined the subscription pricing model its tools are made available under, in a way that also increases total costs by as much as approximately 40%.
Silicon Angle ☛ Docker updates pricing to simplify access to products through a single subscription model
Container development tooling provider Docker Inc. said today that it’s updating its pricing structure for developers and organizations to streamline how users access the company’s product suite. Under the new pricing, users will get access to Docker’s services including Docker Hub, Desktop, Trusted Content, Scout, Build Cloud and Testcontainers Cloud all under a single subscription.
Amazon Inc ☛ Linux Support Updates for AWS CLI v2 [Ed: Entrapment, proprietary, akin to TiVoization]
Today, Amazon Web Services is announcing the official Linux distribution support policy for the AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI) v2. In particular, this policy applies to Linux distributions based on the GNU C Library (glibc): the C standard library implementation by the GNU Project.
Openwashing
Beyond TikTok: Open Source at ByteDance [Ed: OSI site goes out its way to openwash TikTok!!]
ByteDance's Open Source project Monolith is designed to handle high-throughput, low-latency operations, making it perfect for applications that need to serve data at lightning speeds—just like TikTok.
[...]
Disclaimer: All published articles represent the views of the authors, they don’t represent the official positions of the Open Source Initiative, even if the authors are OSI staff members or board directors.
