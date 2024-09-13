TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 is powered by AMD’s top-tier processor, the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, 64 MB L3-Cache, 85 W TDP, up to 5,4 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 610M graphics. The Linux laptop also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070 graphics with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM and 115 W TGP.
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 features a 17.3-inch WQHD IPS LED-backlight matte display with 165 Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution, 100 % DCI-P3 and 100 % sRGB color gamut, 330 nits brightness, FreeSync support, MUX Switch support, and 1000:1 contrast.