today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Operating system threads are always going to be (more) expensive
A characteristic of all mainstream operating systems is that the operating system kernel operates in a separate hardware security domain than regular user (program) code. This means that any time the operating system becomes involved, the CPU must do at least two transitions between these security domains (into kernel mode and then back out). Doing these transitions is always more costly than not doing them, and on top of that the CPU's ISA often requires the operating system go through non-trivial work in order to be safe from user level attacks.
Étienne Pflieger ☛ Wireguard and after sleep time skew protection
That’s why I went for a more stupid solution to prevent the wireguard issue (as I cannot fix my bios, and I’m not even sure of the origin of the problem). The idea is to hook just before the sleep to ensure my wireguard connection is down. Like that, if the system clock goes mad when it wakes up, at least I won’t corrupt my wireguard profile.
Alan Pope ☛ Alan Pope: backdoored Windows 3.11 on QEMU 5.2.0
This is mostly an informational PSA for anyone struggling to get backdoored Windows 3.11 working in modern versions of QEMU. Yeah, I know, not exactly a massively viral target audience.
3 Ways to install Flowblade video editor on Ubuntu 22.04
Get the steps to learn the ways to install Flowblade Video Editor on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the command terminal. Flowblade Movie Editor is free and open-source video editing software for Linux.
3 ways to install Emacs text editor on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS
Using the command terminal and graphical user interface, there are multiple ways to install Emacs on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 Jammy JellyFish Linux. GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor that is suitable for development.
How to Install Mullvad VPN on Ubuntu 24.04 Linux
Mullvad VPN is a paid VPN service designed to surf the internet anonymously. Users don’t need to provide personal information to create an account on Mullvad, which further enhances their privacy online.
3 ways Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn the steps to install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy GNU/Linux using the command terminal to surf anonymously and securely. Tor uses the principle of onion routing to encrypt users’ Internet connections and transfer data.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install SDKMAN on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SDKMAN on AlmaLinux 9. SDKMAN, short for Software Development Kit Manager, is a versatile command-line tool that allows developers to easily install, manage, and switch between multiple versions of various SDKs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Warp Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the ever-evolving landscape of GNU/Linux terminal applications, Warp Terminal has emerged as a game-changer for developers and power users alike. With its cutting-edge features, such as hardware acceleration, integrated AI, and collaborative capabilities, Warp Terminal offers a modern and efficient alternative to traditional terminal emulators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nextcloud on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Nextcloud is a powerful, open-source collaboration platform that enables you to host your own file sharing, calendar, contacts, and more. By installing Nextcloud on your Ubuntu 24.04 LTS server, you gain complete control over your data and ensure privacy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on AlmaLinux 9
Docker has revolutionized the way developers build, package, and deploy applications in modern software development. As a powerful containerization platform, Docker enables efficient and consistent deployment across various environments. AlmaLinux 9, a stable and community-driven GNU/Linux distribution, provides an excellent foundation for running Docker containers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Multiple deb Packages on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04, the latest long-term support (LTS) release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, brings a host of new features and improvements to the table. As a Debian-based system, Ubuntu relies heavily on .deb files for software distribution and installation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora 40
Fedora 40, the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, offers a stable and user-friendly environment for both desktop and server users. For those looking to enhance their graphics performance, installing NVIDIA drivers is essential.
LinuxBuz ☛ 2024-09-02 [Older] How to Change Commit Message Using Git Amend
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-04 [Older] How to install IMVU Classic on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-03 [Older] How to install LazPaint on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-03 [Older] How to install Wire Desktop on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-02 [Older] How to install Kega Fusion on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-02 [Older] How to install VLC Media Player on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-01 [Older] How to install Kristal on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-01 [Older] How to install WPS Office on Linux Mint 22
printf '%s\n' 'District 9'
$ echo "https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1136608/"|xargs elinks
Linux Handbook ☛ Get All Resources in a Namespace in Kubernetes
Learn how to get all resources in a namespace in Kubernetes. Also learn to filter it out for more precise result.