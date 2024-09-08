A characteristic of all mainstream operating systems is that the operating system kernel operates in a separate hardware security domain than regular user (program) code. This means that any time the operating system becomes involved, the CPU must do at least two transitions between these security domains (into kernel mode and then back out). Doing these transitions is always more costly than not doing them, and on top of that the CPU's ISA often requires the operating system go through non-trivial work in order to be safe from user level attacks.