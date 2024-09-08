Open Hardware: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi, and More

CiferTech has recently introduced the nRFBOX V2 ESP32-based wireless hacking tool designed for spectrum analysis, jamming, BLE device emulation, and more. The device is built around an ESP32-WROOM-32U module and includes an NRF24 module covering the whole 2.4GHz spectrum. Additionally, the device has a 0.96-inch OLED display, a five-way microswitch control pad, and a WS2812 RGB LED for feedback. The device can also be operated with a single 3.7V lithium battery, and that batter’s charging is handled by a TP4056 charging IC.