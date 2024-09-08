Open Hardware: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-09-01 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (35/2024): Maemo Leste Progress and other roundups
Linux Gizmos ☛ RDK X3 Development Board: Raspberry Pi 4B Form Factor with 5TOPs BPU
The D-Robotics RDK X3 Development Board, recently showcased by Waveshare, is a versatile platform designed for edge AI applications, offering a powerful combination of processing and inference capabilities. The board comes in a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 4B, including a 40-pin GPIO for easy expansion.
-
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-09-05 [Older] How to Accurately Measure CIE Color Space Values
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-09-03 [Older] SparkFun Wish Lists: A Horoscope Blog in Disguise
-
CNX Software ☛ nRFBOX V2 ESP32 wireless hacking tool can scan, analyze, spoof, and jam the whole 2.4GHz spectrum
CiferTech has recently introduced the nRFBOX V2 ESP32-based wireless hacking tool designed for spectrum analysis, jamming, BLE device emulation, and more. The device is built around an ESP32-WROOM-32U module and includes an NRF24 module covering the whole 2.4GHz spectrum. Additionally, the device has a 0.96-inch OLED display, a five-way microswitch control pad, and a WS2812 RGB LED for feedback. The device can also be operated with a single 3.7V lithium battery, and that batter’s charging is handled by a TP4056 charging IC.
-
peppe8o ☛ How to use Traffic Light Module with Raspberry PI and Python
In this tutorial I will show you how to connect and use a Traffic Light Module [...]
-
Thomas Buck ☛ LARS v2
It's basically the same device, just with five additional switches. This allows for some more freedom in the user interface design. Now the loop mode can mute individual tracks. There's also USB MIDI support.
-
Thomas Buck ☛ AutoBrightness
The range of LDRs is far too big to easily measure the human eye dynamic range with an ADC. You can extend the range by switching different resistor values into your voltage divider using GPIOs, but I didn't want to go that far. Instead I added a 1M potentiometer to manually adjust the measurement range.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Clone Existing Raspberry Pi OS to a Bigger (or smaller) SD Card
Need more space on your Pi? How about cloning it to a bigger SD card? Here's how to do that.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Repairing an Amiga that caught on fire!
Karl at Retro32 likes to challenge me, and this time he had an interesting one. When he turned on an Amiga 600 motherboard he acquired, smoke and a small flame came out of the motherboard!