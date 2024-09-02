today's leftovers
FSFE
Perl / Raku
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating the future: Red Hat OpenStack Platform 17.1 to Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift using an adoption strategy
With the release of Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift, there is a major change in structure and architecture that changes how OpenStack services are deployed and managed. The OpenStack control panel has moved from traditional containers in Red Hat Enterprise Linux to an advanced pod-based architecture. In this blog post, we take a look at how to upgrade from Red Hat OpenStack Platform 17.1 to Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift and how to get the most out of this transformative shift.
Red Hat Official ☛ Optimizing cloud resource management with cloud governance
Public cloud usage is increasing daily, with many organizations adopting public clouds for their workloads, this trend often results in the creation of numerous resources that go unused or are forgotten to be deleted, leading to cost leakage and resource quota issues. This article will focus on identifying and pruning unused resources, ensuring they remain within the resource quota, and mitigating cost leakage.
Instructionals/Technical
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Disable Ubuntu Pro Updates in Ubuntu 24.04 Software Updater
This tutorial shows how to disable “Ubuntu Pro” security updates in both apt command output and Software Updater dialog in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu Pro is a comprehensive subscription for Extended Security Maintenance (esm in short), which also enables another 5-year support for Ubuntu LTS releases.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Rust language on Fedora
Rust is an open source programming language, that started as a side project. Nowadays Rust is widely used, from creating applications to operating systems.
Rust can be easily installed on Fedora, via dnf package manager, by downloading the rust package that can be found on the main repositories of Fedora.
Audiocasts/Shows
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast Episode 444 – Open Source and End of Life
Josh and Kurt talk about Chrome unexpectedly going EOL on Ubuntu 18. Keeping old things alive is really hard to do, and in open source it’s becoming more common to just run the latest version rather than trying to keep old versions alive for long periods of time. Show Notes
Windows TCO
Dark Reading ☛ Ransomware Gangs Pummel Southeast Asia
Successful ransomware attacks against organizations in Asia continue at peak levels in 2024 following a wave of high-profile data breaches last year.
