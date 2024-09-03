Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
South America is 100% Android Majority and Asia is Android (Except Russia and Japan)
Android still dominates Africa
In Canada, Windows Falls to 28%, Almost Below Android
In North America, in general, Android is now measured as bigger than Windows.
New
In Over 10 European Nations Windows is Now Below 20%
A lot of Europe is now Android majority
Links 02/09/2024: Lost Jobs, Social Security Crunch, and Crackdowns on Human Rights
Links for the day
In Brazil GNU/Linux Has Reached 4% (Not Counting Chromebooks)
When COVID-19 lockdowns started it was measured at only 1%
Gemini Links 02/09/2024: September Raves and gmlgcd Public Release
Links for the day
Microsoft's Search (Bing) Down to Lowest Point This Year (3.32%), Lower Than Before LLM Hype Started
What a disaster!
Windows "Market Share" in South America Down to 33%, Overtaken by Android in North America
Below some threshold Microsoft can no longer charge much money for Windows
GNU/Linux in the US: From 0.52% in 2009 to 5.29% in 2024
Not even counting Chromebooks
Peter Eckersley is back (online)
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
ChromeOS+GNU+Linux in UK Now Approaching One in 10 Laptops/Desktops, According to Irish Surveyor
How statCounter sees it (based on Web data)
Africa: Windows Down to All-Time Low of 12% "Market Share"
In 26 African nations it is below 10%
Europe This Month: Android Up to 42%, Windows Down to 28% (Down 3%)
In Russia, Android is up to an all-time high of 35%
GNU + Linux at 7% in Asia, Even Higher When Counting Chromebooks
In Asia at large...
As New Month Commences GNU/Linux Blasts Through 4.96%, a 0.44% Increase in a Few Weeks
That's a bigger increase than we expected
Links 02/09/2024: Progression of Twitter ("X") Nationwide Bans, Ticketmaster Under Fire
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, September 01, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, September 01, 2024
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part X - Biometric Data Collection While You Shop for Groceries
a little story about Shop Rite
Microsoft's Sabotage of Dual-Boot Was a Wake-up Call and a Warning Against Outsourcing of "Trust"
Trust your own judgement, not Microsoft's
Gemini Links 02/09/2024: ROOPHLOCH 2024 and Agony
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
