KDE Gear 24.08

Quoting: KDE ⚙️ Gear 24.08 - KDE Community —

Every 4 months, KDE releases a long list of new versions of applications all at the same time.

With KDE's yearly Akademy event right around the corner, KDE ⚙️ Gear 24.08 is out today and comes loaded with a rich collection of updated applications from social media managers to storage monitors, and from terminal emulators to travel assistants, all offering exciting new improvements and features.

Let's take a look at just a few of the refreshed applications coming to your desktop in the next few days.