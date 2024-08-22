KDE Gear 24.08
Every 4 months, KDE releases a long list of new versions of applications all at the same time.
With KDE's yearly Akademy event right around the corner, KDE ⚙️ Gear 24.08 is out today and comes loaded with a rich collection of updated applications from social media managers to storage monitors, and from terminal emulators to travel assistants, all offering exciting new improvements and features.
Let's take a look at just a few of the refreshed applications coming to your desktop in the next few days.
This new release encompasses a wide range of applications, from social media managers and storage monitors to terminal emulators and travel assistants, all enhanced with fresh features and improvements.
Dolphin, KDE’s file manager, stands out in this update, making managing files requiring administrative privileges simpler than ever.
New features such as visual cues and wizards streamline the user experience, while a newly introduced “Move to New Folder…” option and a default “Select All” trigger enhance file manipulation efficiency.
Complementing Dolphin, Filelight offers a redesigned interface in its latest iteration, which improves how users visualize disk space usage. Notably, the integration allows users to install Filelight directly from Dolphin, emphasizing ease of use and accessibility.