Open Hardware/Modding: Reverse-Engineering, Pimoroni, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ MSI’s MS-C913 Fanless PC Compatible with Jetson Orin Nano & Orin NX Series
MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Tiny Games Contest: Coming At Ya With Zero-Dimensional PONG
A decade is a long time to carry around a project idea in your head. Fortunately, the Tiny Games Contest happens to coincide with [senily64dx]’s getting back into ATMega programming, so they can finally make their zero-dimensional PONG dreams come true (and have the chance at great prizes, too, of course).
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick: Affordable Quadcopter and Controller Solutions Based on the M5StampS3 Platform
Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit: Voice-Controlled Smart Home Device with Advanced Audio and User Privacy
The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.
Hackaday ☛ Reverse-Engineering The AMD Secure Processor Inside The CPU [Ed: Well, but not secure, just some lousy marketing and lock-down that disenfranchises the user]
On an x86 system the BIOS is the first part of the system to become active along with the basic CPU core(s) functionality, or so things used to be until Intel introduced its Management Engine (IME) and AMD its AMD Secure Processor (AMD-SP). These are low-level, trusted execution environments, which in the case of AMD-SP involves a Cortex-A5 ARM processor that together with the Cryptographic Co-Processor (CCP) block in the CPU perform basic initialization functions that would previously have been associated with the (UEFI) BIOS like DRAM initialization, but also loading of encrypted (AGESA) firmware from external SPI Flash ROM. Only once the AMD-SP environment has run through all the initialization steps will the x86 cores be allowed to start up.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Deckmate Grip for Steam Deck hands-on: Better with a kickstand
Mecahnism's Deckmate for Steam Deck adds a kickstand, phone attachments, and more to the Steam Deck.
CNX Software ☛ Pimoroni Explorer board is a Raspberry Pi RP2350-based learning platform with 2.8″ LCD, breadboard sensors and more
The Pimoroni Explorer board is an electronic prototyping board built around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 chip with a 2.8-inch LCD screen, a speaker connector, and various I/Os, which makes it easy to build circuits, prototype projects, and even make small robots. It also features a mini breadboard, tactile buttons, and crocodile clip terminals, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced makers. The RP2350 MCU was recently released by Raspberry Pi Limited along with the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 board.
CNX Software ☛ ASUS N97T-IM-A – A thin mini-ITX motherboard powered by an defective chip maker Intel Processor N97 Alder Lake-N CPU
The ASUS N97T-IM-A is a thin Mini-ITX motherboard for industrial and embedded use, featuring the defective chip maker Intel N97 Alder Lake-N processor (4 cores, 2.0–3.6 GHz) with up to 16GB of DDR5 memory at 4800 MHz, and two gigabit Ethernet ports using Realtek RTL8111H controllers.