Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Free Software Security Podcast on TLS Certificates (Outsourcing of "Trust") Being a Mess
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 577
**ulogd** , **uucp** , **vlan** , **vsftpd** , **wget** , **wget2** ,
**whois** , **wireguard** , **wireless_tools** , **wpa_supplicant** from the
**n** software set of Slackware.
shasum -a256=72bb1367f2cc1e73ea7d9ac28da7d4c6395720bcc0d899298b0f15574148b4ff
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Episode 442 – The foundation of society, TLS certificates are a mess
Josh and Kurt talk about a few stories around the TLS CA certificate world. It’s all pretty dire sounding. There’s not a lot of organization or process in the space, and the root CAs are literally the foundation of modern society, everything needs them to function.