PCLinuxOS Screenshots, Fonts, and More

As you can imagine, as the magazine's Chief Editor for the past 15 years, I care a LOT about fonts. I have a lot of regard for the fonts installed on my computer, mostly because I tend to use them when putting the magazine together. Personally, I have just a small handful of fonts that I routinely use for my daily activities, but that’s not always the case when producing the magazine.

One of the things I miss from my time with Windows (the last version I used as a “daily driver” was WinXP) is the ability to double-click my mouse on a font (*.ttf or the newer *.otf) file, and a sample of that font is displayed in Windows Font Viewer. As a side note, I also “used” Windows 7 when I worked in the hospitals, but they were so locked down, it was more like using a “dumb terminal.”

Of course, I started my search for a font viewer by looking in the PCLinuxOS repository. But I found only one program that even came close, but it felt like overkill. I knew *someone* must have wanted or needed a simple font viewer besides just me, so I took my search online. Believe it or not, there’s not much available for Linux. Most of what I found was for Windows.