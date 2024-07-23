Games: Steam Deck, Bloobs Adventure, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical just launched an Elite Collection Steam Deck bundle
If you need some more interesting games for Steam Deck (and desktop Linux!), Fanatical launched the Build your own Play on the Go - Elite Collection. All of the games included are Steam Deck Verified, and so they should work great no matter your Linux device.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Party-based soulslike Deathbound aims to be Steam Deck Verified at release
Trialforge Studio and Tate Multimedia are bringing their party-based soulslike set in a harsh world where Faith clashes with Science to Steam on August 8th and it should be good to go for Steam Deck players. Which is good news for desktop Linux players too since both will use Proton so it should work great.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Immersive idle RPG 'Bloobs Adventure' recently got lots of Steam Deck improvements
Bloobs Adventure is an idle game with a difference, bringing together adventuring and RPG styled mechanics into a more casual game. Idle games don't often have you do all that much, which is why Bloobs Adventure is a little bit more interesting with a whole world to explore.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Developing a Video Game with Unreal Engine 5 on Linux
In November 2022, we started a side project in my company, a video game called Cuprum 2929. Because I love Linux (being a full user since 2009) and I'm the owner of the company, I made the bold decision to fully develop it on Linux. While this is largely true, I have to put a disclaimer now that we are not building everything on the Linux OS, but about 95%, which is still impressive in my opinion.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open-ended physics building-puzzler Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory is out now with a demo
Build various contraptions in an almost Zachtronics-like automation puzzle game, Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory is quite reasonably priced and is available now with a demo you can try too. It has Native Linux support too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Guide vampires through centuries of emotional baggage in Vampire Therapist - out now
Poor old Vampires, they've been through a lot right? Well as a Vampire Therapist, it's your job to deal with all their weird issues.
GamingOnLinux ☛ It's officially Hammer time! In the BONK JAM mod for Quake
Once you've blasted through The Immortal Lock quake mod I covered recently, why not jump into BONK JAM which is quite hilarious looking.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Oxygen Not Included: The Frosty Planet Pack is out now
Oxygen Not Included has a new expansion out with The Frosty Planet Pack, which seems like a chill way to blow through another few hundred hours. Perhaps not quite as big as the Spaced Out! expansion, but still sounds like a lot of good stuff has been added into the game to give you some new ways to play it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FlatOut 1, 2 and Ultimate Carnage now Steam Deck Verified with Steam Workshop support
ZOOM Platform put out a major update for FlatOut 1, 2 and Ultimate Carnage with all three now Steam Deck Verified.