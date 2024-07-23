Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.10

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” is one of the very first Linux distros to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.10 kernel series, built with Clang, and features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment by default, while the other two spins offer users the latest GNOME 46.3 and LXQt 2.0 desktop environments.

news

Games: Steam Deck, Bloobs Adventure, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
the comments in LWN and suppression/censorship of them are quite revealing
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
Here is ROME 24.07, the rolling release model up-to-date install images
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software
We are very grateful and eager to get started
 
Latest in RedHat.com
the technical and less technical stuff
today's howtos
first batch for today
The GNU C Library version 2.40 is now available
new version
Games: Steam Deck, Bloobs Adventure, and More
Latest from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Distributions and Operating Systems: Roundups and New Ones
Also distributions without elogind and other systemd parts
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Enlisted - 2024-07-17 Edition
Between 2024-07-10 and 2024-07-17 there were 69 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
GNU/Linux on Old Laptops and New Laptops (Amid Windows Meltdown Worldwide)
a pair of stories
Open Hardware and General Hardware With Linux Relevance
hardware news for today
BSD Leftovers
a pair of stories for today
GNU Parallel 20240722 ('Assange') and GNUnet on DHT Technical Specification Milestone 5
Some GNU updates
EasyOS Development Updates
a pair of updates from BK
Android Leftovers
Chrome for Android and the forever UI
Audacity 3.6.1 Update Fixes Critical Crashes
Audacity 3.6.1 update fixes critical bugs
IPFire Against The Bad Guys - Denial-of-Service Protection Of Up To Hundreds Of Gigabit/s
I would like to give an introduction to Denial-of-Service attacks and what old and new mitigations IPFire has in stock against them
My 30-Day Experiment With Native Linux Games
Testing supported games on a Linux system from Steam
today's howtos
many more howtos for today
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications With Linux
when there is duopoly
Microsoft's Evolving Blame-Shifting, Impact-Belittling, Narrative-Inverting, and Attention-Deflecting Strategy After Windows Catastrophes
No shame there!
Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Adds New Way to Tile Windows Quickly
If you’ve tried the Tiling Shell GNOME extension you’ll know how easy it makes it to tile application windows in GNOME Shell
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: Andronix - Running Linux distributions on an Android phone
I like Andronix and how easy it is to useI like Andronix and how easy it is to use
Windows TCO: Azure Outages, Bricked Windows, Ransomware, and Worse
Microsoft cannot catch a break
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024
The 197th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 21st, 2024.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
half a dozen assorted links
Android Leftovers
Google unveils major change to the Google Maps app for Android
OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6 and Linux Kernel 6.10
The OpenMandriva team announced today the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 as a new snapshot in the OpenMandriva Lx “ROME” rolling-release branch targeted at bleeding-edge users.
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Azure Downtime, Bricked Windows, People Dying in Hospitals
Lots of chaos
NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules
NVIDIA announced their plans to fully transition to the open-source GPU kernel modules with the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver for Linux-based operating systems.
Security Leftovers
Security picks, 3 of them
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) launched a swift automation process for delivering Linux sources
Introduction to Omakub, a Curated Ubuntu Environment by DHH
tm https://cdn.thenewstack.io/media/2024/07/90f3400f-lucas-law-kdvgz-qnhfc-unsplash-1024x601.jpg 'Omakub'
Ubuntu 24.10 Wallpaper Contest Opens for 20th Anniversary
Wallpaper Contest for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10, Oracular Oriole, is open
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
today's leftovers
DBs, openwashing, and more
Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
Devices and such...
Microsoft Security Failings
The usual
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and GNU World Order
2 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for the day
This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes
These past two weeks were big for Wayland accessibility support
Windows TCO: Cracking, Windows Catastrophe, and Microsoft's Global Outage (Azure Also)
complete chaos!
Rspamd 3.9 Adds New GPT Plugin for Improved Spam Filtering
Rspamd 3.9 advanced spam filtering system introduces a new GPT module
Best Free and Open Source Software
There is a wide selection of open source cloud management tools that help to automate
siduction – desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system
siduction is a desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system based on the ‘unstable’ branch of Debian
GSOC: Accident Week!
Yes, that’s right. The title just goes perfectly, with these long weeks! From Week 3 to Week 7!
Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support
The Radxa ROCK 2A is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles