Audacity 3.6.1 Update Fixes Critical Crashes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024



Six days after version 3.6, Audacity released a new update, 3.6.1, to address several critical bugs affecting its performance. As the developers described, this hotfix release targets a series of issues impacting users across various platforms.

One of the most significant fixes in this update is resolving a bug that caused Audacity to crash when exporting multichannel audio. Another critical fix addressed in this release is one that previously led to crashes when pasting mono clips into stereo tracks.

In addition to these stability improvements, Audacity 3.6.1 also makes strides in accessibility. More specifically, it expands the accessibility of plugin values in the software’s plain UI, making it more user-friendly for visually impaired users who rely on screen readers.