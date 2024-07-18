posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: Mozilla's Policy Vision for the new EU Mandate: Advancing Openness, Privacy, Fair Competition, and Choice for all - Open Policy & Advocacy —

Greater openness, privacy, fair competition, and meaningful choice online have never been more paramount. With the new European Commission mandate kicking in, we put forward a series of policy recommendations to achieve these goals.

Mozilla envisions a future where the Internet is a truly global public resource that is open and accessible to all. Our commitment to this vision stems from our foundational belief that the Internet was built by people for people and that its future should not be dictated by a few powerful organizations.

When technology is developed solely for profit, it risks causing real harm to its users. True choice and control for individuals online can only be achieved through open, fair, and competitive markets that foster innovation and diversity of services and providers. However, today’s web is far from this ideal state.