NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 18, 2024



It’s been two years since NVIDIA released the first Linux graphics driver with open-source GPU kernel modules, which will eventually replace the proprietary, closed-source driver when these mature.

During this time, the NVIDIA Open Kernel Modules received new features like HMM (Heterogeneous Memory Management) support, confidential computing, coherent memory architectures of NVIDIA’s Grace platforms, and others, making it ready for the masses.

