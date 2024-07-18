posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: PeerTube 6.2 Introduces Automatic Subtitles —

Moderation, while essential, often feels like a chore. PeerTube 6.2 eases this burden with new tools for managing comments.

The update introduces a dedicated page listing all comments on your videos, allowing you to approve each one manually. Additionally, you can now create word lists to flag comments containing specific terms for review automatically.

The good news is that this feature is not just for individual users; administrators can also benefit. They can monitor videos for specific keywords, help enforce community guidelines, or track viral content.