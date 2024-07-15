Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.2.6 Released, (Sun, Jul 14th)
Wireshark release 4.2.6 fixes 1 vulnerability (SPRT parser crash) and 10 bugs.
-
Remy Van Elst ☛ Password protect web services in Kubernetes (k3s/traefik) with basic auth
Now that I have a [high-available local kubernetes cluster](/s/tutorials/High_Available_k3s_kubernetes_cluster_with_keepalived_galera_and_longhorn.html) and am [experimenting with deploying apps](/s/snippets/Using_nodeSelector_to_deploy_a_Kubernetes_Helm_chart_only_on_x86_or_amd64_nodes_not_arm64.html), it's also time to look into securing those apps using certificates and passwords.
-
Security Week ☛ Google in Advanced Talks to Buy Wiz for $23B: WSJ Report
Google's parent company Alphabet is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire the hotshot Israeli data security startup.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Alphabet reportedly in talks to acquire Israeli cloud security firm Wiz for $23B
Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Surveillance Giant Google LLC, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Israeli cloud security firm Wiz Inc. for about $23 billion. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, claims that the final deal could happen soon if existing talks do not fall apart.
-
New York Times ☛ Google Close to Its Biggest Acquisition Ever, Despite Antitrust Scrutiny
The search giant’s negotiations to buy Wiz, a cybersecurity start-up, for $23 billion, come as the Biden administration has taken a hard line against consolidation in tech and other industries.