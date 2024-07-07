posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2024



Quoting: Monthly News – June 2024 – The Linux Mint Blog —

Many thanks for your donations and for your support.

I’d like to welcome and thank our new sponsor: IPv6rs. They specialize in self hosting solutions and make it easy to host a server from anywhere, at home, on the go, on your own computers. Many thanks to them for supporting our project!

Many thanks also to all the people who are participating in the BETA phase for Linux Mint 22. We received 109 bug reports so far, 53 are still open.

I’ll be very brief with the news this month because the BETA is taking all our time.

Linux Mint 22 looks like a solid base for the future, but there are many bugs in this BETA. Some of the issues are important (apparmor security changes leading to application crashes, HW acceleration playback libs making Xorg crash, Flatpak/mintinstall issues…etc.) so we’re really happy to get this feedback before the stable release. We’re fixing them bit by bit and sending updates as we go along. It’s exciting, the release gets better every day, but it takes time.

It’s hard to give a precise ETA for the Stable release. We will release this month, but this BETA phase will take longer than the traditional 2 weeks.