Windows TCO: RansomHub, DDoS, and More

According to a July 1 post on X by HackManac, a company that tracks cyberattacks, RansomHub threatened to release the stolen health department data in a post on the dark web unless the state paid an undisclosed amount of money by Friday.

Florida, in compliance with guidelines from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has a policy of not paying ransomware demands, as payment does not guarantee an organization will regain access to its data or be able to resume normal operations.