Audiocasts/Shows: Xen Summit Talks, SOSS, Sudo Show, and FLOSS Weekly
Xen Summit Talks Now Live on YouTube!
Hello Xen Community! We have some thrilling news to share with you all. The highly anticipated talks from this year’s Xen Summit are now live on YouTube!
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #7 – Stacklok’s Adolfo García Veytia Digs Into SBOMs and VEX
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Open Source Security Foundation Launches “What’s in the SOSS?” Podcast
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) has launched a new podcast titled “What’s in the SOSS?” With biweekly episodes, the series explores the world of secure open source software, delivering insights from industry leaders and innovators.
Tux Digital ☛ Sudo Show 68: Quarterly Watercooler
Bill, along with Neil and Brandon, dives into the world of Atomic desktops within the Fedora community on their podcast, The Sudo Show. They introduce the concept of “water cooler episodes” where they explore a range of intriguing topics in the open-source community.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 788: Matrix, It’s Git, For Communications
This week Jonathan Bennett and Simon Phipps chat with Matthew Hodgson and Josh Simmons about Matrix, the open source decentralized communications platform. How is Matrix a Git for Communications? Are the new EU and UK laws going to be a problem? And how is the Matrix project connected with the Element company?