Sipeed Lichee Book 4A: Affordable RISC-V Laptop with Upgradeable Computer Module

The Sipeed Lichee Book 4A is a cost-effective laptop utilizing RISC-V architecture, designed primarily for developers interested in exploring this platform. It merges standard laptop features with functionalities tailored to RISC-V, offering a practical tool for both software development and general use.

DeepComputing and Framework Preview New RISC-V Mainboard with JH7110 Processor

DeepComputing and Framework have collaborated to introduce the first partner-developed Mainboard that features a RISC-V processor, marking a significant step in diversifying the Framework ecosystem and enhancing the accessibility of the RISC-V architecture.

MuseBook RISCV-V Laptop with SpacemiT SoC Starts Pre-orders at $299.00

The MUSE Book is a laptop that features a RISC-V-based architecture, presumably powered by the SpacemiT K1, an 8-core AI CPU built on the RISC-V X60 architecture. The MUSE Book is available for pre-order in three configurations, which include up to 16GB of RAM and two SSD storage capacities.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.1 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

KDE Plasma 6.1 is the first major update of the desktop environment since KDE Plasma 6.0 and includes exciting new features like explicit GPU synchronization support for NVIDIA users to improve their Plasma Wayland experience if they also use the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack and NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series.

Tails 6.4 Anonymous OS Introduces Random Seed to Strengthen All Cryptography

Highlights of Tails 6.4 include the ability to store a random seed on the Tails USB stick to strengthen all cryptography. The devs say that having a secure random number generator is critical for various of Tails’ components that rely on cryptography, such as Persistent Storage, Tor, and HTTPS.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 16th, 2024

postmarketOS 24.06 Linux Mobile OS Brings KDE Plasma 6, GNOME Mobile 46
The postmarketOS devs released today postmarketOS 24.06 as the latest stable version of this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices and computers.
Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Goes Stable Ahead of Linux Mint 22 Release
If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Linux Mint 22 release you’ll be pleased to hear that the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment was “released” this weekend
Ubuntu’s App Center Now Finally Supports Installation of Local DEB Packages
Some good news today for Ubuntu users running the latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases as the App Center application has been updated to allow installation of locally downloaded DEB packages.
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
 
Ubuntu patches and CISA advisories
Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT Rumored To Remove All Source Code That Is In Any Way Linked To The U.S., Including Linux And Android
potentially allowing Huawei to branch its operating system outside of China
HPLIP 3.24.4 Released with Debian 12 & New Printers Support
HPLIP, the free open-source HP developed GNU/Linux driver for HP inkjet and laser based printers, released version 3.24.4 today!
IceWM 3.6 Released with New Features and Fixes
Maximize windows by double-clicking borders and enjoy enhanced character support in the address bar
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of KDE Plasma 6.1 as the latest version of their acclaimed desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Tails 6.4 amnesic incognito live system has been released today as the latest stable version of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution that protects against surveillance and censorship.
Google Assistant's new and improved UI spreads to Android Automotive
Mozilla Acquires Anonym, Pioneering Privacy in Digital Ads
Mozilla acquires Anonym to pioneer privacy-safe advertising with cutting-edge tech
SUSE to continue supporting CentOS 7 users after Red Hat pulls the plug
No Red Hat? No problem
Lindroid, a native, hardware-accelerated Linux operating system on Android, is in development
Engineer Erfan Abdi is developing a project called Lindroid , which aims to run Linux apps on Android devices
DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II with SpacemIT K1 octa-core SoC to run Ubuntu supported by Canonical
The DC-ROMA II laptop is said to run an optimized version of Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
Sparky 5 “Nibiru” EOL
SparkyLinux 5 code name “Nibiru” (oldoldstable) will reach end-of-life (EOL) on the end of July 2024
Finnix – Debian-based Live CD operating system
Finnix is based on Debian
Best Free and Open Source Software
A music streamer lets you share your music, photos and videos with your network
The MUSE Book is a laptop that features a RISC-V-based architecture
5 Linux commands you need to gather your system's most important information
Linux never suffers from having too little information
Oracle's on and off relations with open source software
All companies use open source now, but some, such as Oracle, have never been completely comfortable with it.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 16th, 2024
The 192nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 16th, 2024.
Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New
Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment is now available with various quality-of-life improvements, new features, and many bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!
Debian 10 Long Term Support reaching end-of-life
The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Team hereby announces that Debian 10 "buster" support will reach its end-of-life on June 30, 2024
Dell Chromebook 11 3120 (Candy) with openSUSE Tumbleweed
I experimented using Crouton on it to run Ubuntu in a CHROOT sort of wrapper but it performed very slowly
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.5, Linux 6.6.34, Linux 6.1.94, Linux 5.15.161, Linux 5.10.219, Linux 5.4.278, and Linux 4.19.316
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.5 kernel
7 Reasons Why Windows Users Avoid Linux (Which Aren’t True Anymore)
I know many Windows users aren’t happy with their experience but hesitate to switch to Linux because of all the discouraging stories they’ve heard
Kit – lightweight, modular framework for scalable web development
Kit is a lightweight, modular framework for scalable production systems
Diamond Linux-TT – desktop Linux distribution based on Debian
Diamond Linux-TT is a free operating system based on Debian and uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment with the goal of offering a style familiar to Windows users.
Review: Redox OS in 2024
It's been a while since I last tried Redox OS, an open source operating system with a Unix-like design
KDE PIM Sprint 2024 edition
This year again I participated to the KDE PIM Sprint in Toulouse
Wine 9.11 Debuts with Enhanced ARM Support
New Wine 9.11 release: Advanced C++ exception handling for ARM and increased DPI awareness
Linux 6.10-rc4
"Apart from a rather unusual spike in the diffstat due to a parisc fix, things look normal and pretty small."
