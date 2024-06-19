Security Leftovers
Ubuntu 23.10 Reaches End of Life on July 11, 2024
Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur,” was released on October 12, 2023, nearly nine months ago. Since it is an interim release, its support period is now approaching with the end of life scheduled on July 11, 2024. After this date, Ubuntu 23.10 will no longer receive software and security updates from Canonical. As a result, any systems running Ubuntu 23.10 will become highly susceptible to security vulnerabilities. Therefore, users are urged to upgrade to a newer, supported version of Ubuntu to continue receiving software and security updates.
