SUSE Acquires Hype Factor ("Clown Native")
SUSE Acquires StackState for Cloud-Native Observability [Ed: Linus Torvalds, an LF employee, said that the LF's Cloud-Native is basically bunk and hype]
SUSE today announced it has acquired StackState as part of a plan to embed observability capabilities into its Rancher platform for managing Kubernetes clusters. Announced at SUSECon event, the StackState observability platform will be embedded into the Rancher Prime version of the platform for enterprise IT teams. Longer term, SUSE envisions
SUSE SA has acquired StackState BV, a venture-backed startup with a platform for fixing malfunctions in Kubernetes environments. The GNU/Linux distributor announced the deal today at its annual SUSECON conference. During the event, executives also previewed an upcoming software offering designed to ease the task of running artificial intelligence models.