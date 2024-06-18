posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2024



Quoting: MuseBook RISCV-V Laptop with SpacemiT SoC Starts Pre-orders at $299.00 —

The specifications section of the product page indicates again that the main board of the MUSE Book incorporates the K1 SoC, which supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, eMMC storage, and a Wi-Fi 6 module (Fn-Link 6252C-PUB). The battery is a 36.48Wh/7.6V model supporting USB PD 3.1 fast charging, capable of providing over six hours of battery life under typical usage conditions.

The operating system installed is the Bianbu OS, which is based on Debian and optimized for the SpacemiT M1 octa-core RISC-V SoC according to the product page.